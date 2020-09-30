Game week is finally here! Again. For the first time in 28 days, Memphis takes to the field.



They face a tall order against one of the best QBs in the country in Shane Buechele and the 3-0 SMU Mustangs.



John, Bryan and Larry were joined by Damon Sayles, managing editor of The Hilltopic. Segment 2, we gave our thoughts on how Memphis might handle the layoff.

John only waited until week 2 to get voted off the island as he predicted a Tigers loss.

Let's lace em up and get ready to hit somebody!