TheHillTopics - Three-star Jalen Smith picks SMU

Three-star Jalen Smith picks SMU
Entering the new season that will see four of its primary contributors graduate in the spring, SMU made its first strike in the 2021 class. Versatile three-star guard Jalen Smith gave his verbal commitment to Tim Jankovich and his staff on Sunday afternoon.
“It was a tough decision for me but SMU checked all the boxes,” Smith told Rivals.com. “For me, education was important. Their business school is ranked top 50 in the country.”
Smith is a solid three-star guard prospect from the state of Florida that has won on the high school and travel circuits. He picked the Mustangs over College of Charleston, FAU, Elon, ETSU, Liberty and USF. A giant 6-foot-4 playmaker that possesses a 6-foot-9 wingspan, Smith brings a bevy of versatility to both sides of the floor.
“The strength of schedule, me having the opportunity to play right away as a freshman and relationship with staff was big,” Smith went onto to say. “I have known Coach (Yaphett) King since I was in the 7th or 8th grade because he played high school ball with my dad.”
A capable playmaker at the point of attack that can play on and off the ball, Smith has the chance to see early playing time at SMU. He has begun to fill out further but has always been a tough-minded guard that has the willingness to impact the offensive and defensive ends of the court. At his best off the attack, Smith can shoot, facilitate, finish and defend, making him a potential late bloomer that should work well under Jankovich’s watch.
Smith becomes SMU’s first high school commitment in close to two years. Primarily improving its program via the transfer portal in recent months, Smith could kick off what could be a well-rounded and deep 2021 class.