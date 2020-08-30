TheHillTopics - Three-star Jalen Smith picks SMU

Entering the new season that will see four of its primary contributors graduate in the spring, SMU made its first strike in the 2021 class. Versatile three-star guard Jalen Smith gave his verbal commitment to Tim Jankovich and his staff on Sunday afternoon.

“It was a tough decision for me but SMU checked all the boxes,” Smith told Rivals.com. “For me, education was important. Their business school is ranked top 50 in the country.”

Smith is a solid three-star guard prospect from the state of Florida that has won on the high school and travel circuits. He picked the Mustangs over College of Charleston, FAU, Elon, ETSU, Liberty and USF. A giant 6-foot-4 playmaker that possesses a 6-foot-9 wingspan, Smith brings a bevy of versatility to both sides of the floor.