Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-21 12:36:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Three questions SMU's defense must answer during spring practice

S9e9b66gvadgac2rtjb3
AP Photo/LM Otero
Jacob Prothro • TheHillTopics.com
@JacobProthro
Staff

We covered the issues facing SMU's offense last week, but SMU's defense has its fair share too. There are quite a few questions the unit must answer this spring. We will detail them here.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}