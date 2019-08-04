News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-04 23:44:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Three burning questions for SMU's offense going into fall camp

Qmpbui1fnbhllqdfxecf
Jacob Prothro • TheHillTopics
@JacobProthro
Staff

How quickly can Shane Buechele learn the offense?Buechele has the talent to start at quarterback for the Mustangs this season, and if he plays like he's shown he's capable of, he'd be an upgrade ov...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}