Today starts the American Athletic Conference Tournament. It'll be one of excitement for players and coaches throughout the conference.

"It's going to be fun going to Fort Worth," SMU coach Tim Jankovich said. "Right across town."

It also could be one where the basketball could be heard dribbling, coaches could be heard calling plays and players could be heard calling out screens for their teammates. Wednesday evening, in lieu of the coronavirus spread, the AAC released a statement from commissioner Mike Aresco announcing the tournament will limit attendance to only "student-athletes, coaches, essential event, team and Conference staff, ESPN personnel, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the 12 participating teams."

That said, the games will still go on in Fort Worth, and SMU, the seventh seed in the tournament, will face 10th-seeded Temple in a first-round matchup set to tip off at 7 p.m. at Dickies Arena.