The Night Before: Previewing SMU at Memphis
An undefeated SMU team will travel to Memphis to compete in a sold-out, primetime matchup to be nationally televised Saturday on ABC.
SMU coach Sonny Dykes gets the pageantry. As does Memphis coach Mike Norvell.
Saturday will feature two of the best teams in the American Athletic Conference competing in a sold-out Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in front of a primetime audience on ABC. The national public won't see an SEC or Big Ten affair. It won't see the Big 12, Pac-12 or ACC go at it.
Saturday will be the AAC's time to shine. Memphis will host SMU in a battle of two national top-25 teams. And that's OK.
"I think it's great because both teams have put themselves in this position," Norvell said. "For the country getting a chance to see this game on the national broadcast in primetime, it's huge for everybody. There's a tremendous buzz with our community and around our university. Our players are excited about it."
To which Dykes added: "It's good for our fans and certainly good for the conference. I think the American conference is a lot better than people think. Any time you can get two really good football teams playing against each other, and everybody in the country gets to see it, I think it opens people's eyes."
SMU held off Houston in a 34-31 win last Thursday. Memphis escaped Tulsa with a 42-41 win in a game where Tulsa missed a 29-yard field goal in the closing seconds.
The game is expected to be a battle of two of the best offenses in the conference -- which means an opportunity for both defenses to step up in front of a sold-out crowd watching live and a nationally televised audience.
