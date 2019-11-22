The Gansz Trophy -- the coveted, traveling award given to the winner of the game between SMU and Navy. Last year, SMU captured the trophy for the first time in nine tries and scored its first win over Navy since Nov. 21, 1998.

The trophy is named after Frank Gansz, who played at Navy in the 1950s, then ultimately went on to serve as an assistant coach for the Midshipmen. He coached 24 years in the NFL and 14 on the college ranks.

It took SMU 20 years to regain the Gansz Trophy. By the end of Saturday, the Mustangs are hoping to return to Dallas with it.