News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-28 08:25:18 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Morning After: Takeaways from SMU's win over Hartford

Feron Hunt gets a highlight-reel dunk in SMU's 90-58 win over Hartford Wednesday night.
Feron Hunt gets a highlight-reel dunk in SMU's 90-58 win over Hartford Wednesday night. (Rob Graham)
Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
@DamonSayles
Managing Editor
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

The SMU men's basketball team improved to 6-0 with a 90-58 win over Hartford Wednesday night at Moody Coliseum. Here are a few nuggets from the victory.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}