{{ timeAgo('2020-01-05 09:46:58 -0600') }} basketball

The Morning After: Takeaways from SMU's comeback win at Vanderbilt

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

The SMU Mustangs showed a lot in Saturday's win over Vanderbilt after being down 15 with roughly six minutes remaining.

SMU men's basketball coach Tim Jankovich had a little fun to open his post-game radio interview following the Mustangs' come-from-behind road win over Vanderbilt Saturday night.

"Pretty boring game," Jankovich joked. "Sorry to put everybody to sleep."

Truth is, SMU's 92-81 win was anything but boring. In fact, it was SMU producing the largest comeback win in Jankovich's four-year tenure as head coach. It was a game that showed the grit and never-surrender attitude of a young team slowly establishing itself as a sleeper contender in a competitive American Athletic Conference.

And with nationally ranked Memphis losing at home Saturday to Georgia -- a team SMU had on the ropes before falling in double overtime on Dec. 20 -- the Mustangs win over Vanderbilt becomes that much more of a discussion piece from a conference perspective.

{{ article.author_name }}