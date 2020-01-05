The Morning After: Takeaways from SMU's comeback win at Vanderbilt
The SMU Mustangs showed a lot in Saturday's win over Vanderbilt after being down 15 with roughly six minutes remaining.
SMU men's basketball coach Tim Jankovich had a little fun to open his post-game radio interview following the Mustangs' come-from-behind road win over Vanderbilt Saturday night.
"Pretty boring game," Jankovich joked. "Sorry to put everybody to sleep."
Truth is, SMU's 92-81 win was anything but boring. In fact, it was SMU producing the largest comeback win in Jankovich's four-year tenure as head coach. It was a game that showed the grit and never-surrender attitude of a young team slowly establishing itself as a sleeper contender in a competitive American Athletic Conference.
And with nationally ranked Memphis losing at home Saturday to Georgia -- a team SMU had on the ropes before falling in double overtime on Dec. 20 -- the Mustangs win over Vanderbilt becomes that much more of a discussion piece from a conference perspective.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news