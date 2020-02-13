In the race for a first-round bye in the American Athletic Conference Tournament, SMU did its part by taking care of home court, defeating Connecticut, 79-75, on Wednesday. The Mustangs are currently 17-6 overall and 7-4 in conference play, with a half-game lead over Memphis for the fourth spot in the standings.

The top four teams in the conference receive first-round byes in the AAC Tournament, which runs March 12-15 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Exactly how did SMU pull off the victory Wednesday? Here are a few takeaways from the overall performance.