{{ timeAgo('2020-02-13 09:00:00 -0600') }} basketball

The Morning After: Takeaways from SMU's big win over UConn

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

What all did SMU do to pull off Wednesday's win over UConn? Here are a few takeaways from the overall performance.

In the race for a first-round bye in the American Athletic Conference Tournament, SMU did its part by taking care of home court, defeating Connecticut, 79-75, on Wednesday. The Mustangs are currently 17-6 overall and 7-4 in conference play, with a half-game lead over Memphis for the fourth spot in the standings.

The top four teams in the conference receive first-round byes in the AAC Tournament, which runs March 12-15 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Exactly how did SMU pull off the victory Wednesday? Here are a few takeaways from the overall performance.

