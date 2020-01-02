An 82-64 victory was an outstanding way for the SMU men's basketball team to tip off the American Athletic Conference schedule. Four players finished with double figures in scoring, and the Mustangs shot 58% from the field for the game.

It was arguably one of the most impressive wins of the season for an SMU team looking for statement victories for the rest of the year.

"We had some darn good practices. I have seen definite improvement in a lot of ways," SMU coach Tim Jankovich said after the game. "I loved the way we played for 34 minutes or so ... I was not expecting this time of score, but I'm very, very happy."

READ: SMU opens AAC play with convincing win over USF

Here are a few takeaways from Wednesday's performance: