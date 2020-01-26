Every win from now until the conclusion of the season seems to be classified as "SMU's biggest win." But Saturday's comeback win over No. 20 Memphis has legs to run as the biggest of the year in how it potentially could help with the Mustangs' confidence and NCAA Tournament resume.

SMU topped Memphis, 74-70, on the road in front of 17,000-plus at FedExForum and earned their third consecutive American Athletic Conference win of the season. Exactly what made SMU's win such a discussion piece? Here are a few takeaways: