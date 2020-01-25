SMU rallies with 15-0 run to knock off No. 20 Memphis
Using a 15-0 run over the final six minutes of regulation, SMU was able to go into the FedEx Forum and take down No. 20 Memphis 74-70.
In a game where SMU trailed for the majority of the contest, it was able to overcome some sloppy play at times and a moderately ineffective zone defense in spurts to get the best of a Quad 1 team.
The difference in performance between the first half and second half were almost night and day.
SMU shot a lousy 32.3 percent from the field, including 5 of 21 from deep in the first half. It committed seven turnovers that lead to 12 points for Memphis on the way to a nine-point halftime deficit.
On 10 made field goals, SMU only had five assists compared to Memphis, which had 12 assists, two turnovers and shot 50 percent.
The second half was a completely different story.
In the first three minutes, SMU scored the half's first seven points to make it 41-39. The early run was sparked by Emmanuel Bandoumel, who finished with 14 points, four boards and an assist.
The teams traded buckets for a bit but SMU was able to get the lead down to 52-51 with 12:26 thanks to another Bandoumel 3-pointer. But this is where the turnover bug reared its head again.
SMU saw the 1-point deficit balloon back up to an 11-point Memphis after a DJ Jeffries jumper with 6:01.
Little did we know, that would be the last bucket Memphis would score. A jumper by Tyson Jolly was just the beginning of the game-ending 15-0.
A 15-0 to close the game over the final 6:01 and an 18-4 run over the last 7:57.— The HillTopics (SMU Rivals) (@PonyUpRivals) January 25, 2020
Huge, huge Quad 1 win#SMU #PonyUp
Jolly had a tale of two halves as well. He scored one point in the first half but was instrumental in the second, 20-minute frame scoring nine and securing four rebounds to lead the team with nine.
SMU shot 62.5 percent in the second half, getting eight assists on its 15 made shots while forcing Memphis into nine turnovers in the half and shutting it out in second-chance points.
MOVING FORWARD
This is a big win for SMU in what is a tough two-game road trip. This will be looked as a resume-boosting win when it comes to tourney selection time. Any Quad 1 win is always big. A Quad 1 win on the road? Even bigger.
It now sets up an interesting matchup in a battle for the 3rd seed in the AAC standings with Cincinnati, which SMU meets on Tuesday. It also keeps the Ponies a half game behind Houston and Tulsa for the No. 1 seed.
Had SMU lost, it would be sitting at 4-3 in conference play and would be seventh in the standings.
Tuesday's game with Cincinnati - the only meeting on the schedule this year - is at 6 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN News.