Using a 15-0 run over the final six minutes of regulation, SMU was able to go into the FedEx Forum and take down No. 20 Memphis 74-70.

In a game where SMU trailed for the majority of the contest, it was able to overcome some sloppy play at times and a moderately ineffective zone defense in spurts to get the best of a Quad 1 team.

The difference in performance between the first half and second half were almost night and day.

SMU shot a lousy 32.3 percent from the field, including 5 of 21 from deep in the first half. It committed seven turnovers that lead to 12 points for Memphis on the way to a nine-point halftime deficit.

On 10 made field goals, SMU only had five assists compared to Memphis, which had 12 assists, two turnovers and shot 50 percent.

The second half was a completely different story.

In the first three minutes, SMU scored the half's first seven points to make it 41-39. The early run was sparked by Emmanuel Bandoumel, who finished with 14 points, four boards and an assist.

The teams traded buckets for a bit but SMU was able to get the lead down to 52-51 with 12:26 thanks to another Bandoumel 3-pointer. But this is where the turnover bug reared its head again.

SMU saw the 1-point deficit balloon back up to an 11-point Memphis after a DJ Jeffries jumper with 6:01.

Little did we know, that would be the last bucket Memphis would score. A jumper by Tyson Jolly was just the beginning of the game-ending 15-0.