SMU held on to defeat Tulane, 37-34, in overtime Friday night to improve to 5-0 on the season. Entering Saturday morning, SMU is college football's only 5-0 team.

The win kept SMU's streak alive against Tulane, as the Mustangs have now won six in a row against the Green Wave. The last time Tulane beat SMU was in 2012.

The win, however, didn't come easy. Here are a few takeaways from Friday's victory: