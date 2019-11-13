News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-13 12:06:10 -0600') }} football Edit

The morning after: Additional thoughts from SMU's win over New Orleans

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
@DamonSayles
Managing Editor
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Here are some additional thoughts from SMU's 77-64 win over New Orleans Tuesday night at Moody Coliseum.

New subscribers: FREE PREMIUM ACCESS TRIAL until the end of the football team's regular season!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}