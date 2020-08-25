The HillTopics is proud to announce its newest member to its growing team.

Baileigh Sheffield is a Lewisville, Texas, native, who graduated from the University of Houston this summer. She has a degree in broadcast journalism with a minor in psychology. She has future aspirations of working in television.

While at Houston, Sheffield balanced her time as a member of the competitive cheerleading squad with working for Coog Radio (University of Houston radio) and The Daily Cougar student-run newspaper. Sheffield also was a contributor for Texan Live out of the greater Houston area.

Sheffield loves football and baseball, and she has a passion for discussing the Dallas Cowboys. She will be a part of the writing team for the The HillTopics, and she also will have a hand in maintaining social media.

Follow her on Twitter: @BaileighSheff