TheHillTopics - Texas prospect Robert Jennings' recruitment keeps heating up

In the past month, he’s added scholarship offers from Houston , LSU , SMU and Texas A&M , along with a few mid-major programs. Others such as Arizona , Creighton and Stanford have started to show interest in Jennings.

Texas power forward Robert Jennings has been one of the hottest prospects in the country this month in the 2022 class. The 6-foot-8 Jennings has had a terrific junior season playing for TACA Storm and has established himself as a legitimate high-major prospect.

Houston: “I have enjoyed the talks I have had with coach (Kelvin) Sampson. I like the energy and intensity they play with every game and the winning culture that has been built. I look forward to learning more about the program as a whole.”

LSU: “I enjoy seeing the aggression that they carry everywhere they go. I look forward to building my relationship with the staff even more while also learning more about the university and all that it has to offer.”

SMU: “I enjoy learning more about the school, staff and the program. I like that they give on the court, day in and day out. I look forward to building an even better relationship with the staff and learning more about them as they learn more about me.”

Texas A&M: “I like the culture that has been built down in College Station. I look forward to building my relationship even more with the staff and learning more and more about the university.”

Virginia Tech: “I have enjoyed the talks I have had with the staff. I am learning more and more about the university day by day. I enjoy watching how hard they play from start to finish of every game. I definitely look forward to our relationship growing even more.