TheHillTopics - Terry Keys III hits the transfer portal

Terry Keys III becomes the eighth player to enter the transfer portal with word breaking Monday on social media.

Keys III, a redshirt sophomore and former two-star recruit out of Dickinson, has appeared in just two games in his time at SMU registering one fumble recovery against ECU last season.

He becomes the third defensive back to transfer out of SMU, including Eric Sutton, who went to Texas State, and Justin Guy-Robinson, who remains the portal.

With the arrival of Jahari Rogers from Florida as well as a couple three-star recruits in Bryce McMoris and Isaiah Nwokobia, the defensive back room is still plenty full at SMU, and it was likely Keys III would have seen limited play time in 2021.

