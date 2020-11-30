Since transferring from Rice, SMU tight end Kylen Granson has been a steady option in Sonny Dykes' passing attack. He's one of the reliable receivers for quarterback Shane Buechele, and he's shown himself to be a quality asset.

Monday evening, Granson was rewarded for his effort, as he accepted an invitation to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl. The 6-3, 235-pound flex from Austin will compete in the annual all-star game, which is scheduled to take place Jan. 30, 2021, in Mobile, Alabama.