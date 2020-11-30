TE Kylen Granson accepts Senior Bowl invitation
Since transferring from Rice, SMU tight end Kylen Granson has been a steady option in Sonny Dykes' passing attack. He's one of the reliable receivers for quarterback Shane Buechele, and he's shown himself to be a quality asset.
Monday evening, Granson was rewarded for his effort, as he accepted an invitation to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl. The 6-3, 235-pound flex from Austin will compete in the annual all-star game, which is scheduled to take place Jan. 30, 2021, in Mobile, Alabama.
OFFICIAL! Welcome TE Kylen Granson (@theKCG18) from @SMU_Football to the @Reeses Senior Bowl!!! 💪💪💪#PonyUpDallas #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE #BestOfTheBest pic.twitter.com/ZVt5gtJ6bS— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 1, 2020
Through 10 games this season, Granson has 35 catches for 536 yards and five touchdowns. He's averaging 15.3 yards per catch, which is No. 1 among active SMU players.
Granson is one of the few tight ends in college football to be placed on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List -- which recognizes the nation's top receiver. Since transferring from Rice, and after sitting out the 2018 season because of NCAA transfer rules, Granson has accumulated 78 catches, 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns.