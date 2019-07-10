Former SMU tight end Hunter Thedford has transferred to Utah.

Thedford confirmed the news Wednesday via text message. He will have one year of eligibility with the Utes.

Thedford, a native of Gustine, entered the transfer portal in May.

At SMU, Thedford played both defensive end and tight end. He saw the field in 2018 as a tight end, where he caught three passes for 36 yards. But his biggest catch isn't reflected in those statistics. Thedford caught the game-winning pass on a two-point conversion pass from Ben Hicks to beat Navy in overtime last September.



