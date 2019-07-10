TE Hunter Thedford transfers to Utah
Former SMU tight end Hunter Thedford has transferred to Utah.
Thedford confirmed the news Wednesday via text message. He will have one year of eligibility with the Utes.
Thedford, a native of Gustine, entered the transfer portal in May.
At SMU, Thedford played both defensive end and tight end. He saw the field in 2018 as a tight end, where he caught three passes for 36 yards. But his biggest catch isn't reflected in those statistics. Thedford caught the game-winning pass on a two-point conversion pass from Ben Hicks to beat Navy in overtime last September.