Frisco (Texas) Independence tight end Elijah Arroyo has watched his recruiting stock rise over the last couple of months. Since picking up an SMU offer in November, he has added Power 5 offers from LSU, Miami, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.

That said, there's always going to be the option to play in front of friends and family. It's one of the main reasons why SMU will remain a contender for the three-star flex tight end.