News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-31 12:52:49 -0600') }} football Edit

TE Elijah Arroyo comments on SMU junior day, coaching staff

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Frisco Independence tight end Elijah Arroyo's stock is rising, but SMU has done enough to remain a contender for the three-star talent.

Frisco (Texas) Independence tight end Elijah Arroyo has watched his recruiting stock rise over the last couple of months. Since picking up an SMU offer in November, he has added Power 5 offers from LSU, Miami, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.

That said, there's always going to be the option to play in front of friends and family. It's one of the main reasons why SMU will remain a contender for the three-star flex tight end.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}