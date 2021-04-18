TCU OL commit Cade McConnell talks SMU, still hearing from schools
SMU is one of the schools hoping to flip Choctaw, Oklahoma, offensive lineman Cade McConnell in time before signing day.
COPPELL, Texas -- Choctaw, Oklahoma, three-star offensive lineman Cade McConnell has been committed to TCU since Valentine's Day. But that doesn't mean his recruiting process is over.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news