Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-21 22:17:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Taking stock: Offensive Line

Kmzvrnhlpnq7dly6zfvi
SMU Athletics
Jacob Prothro • TheHillTopics.com
@JacobProthro
Staff

SMU's offensive line lost quite a few players to graduation. Now, it has to retool. That means a lot of players are going to see significant playing time for the first time in their careers. As it ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}