{{ timeAgo('2020-03-25 13:50:25 -0500') }} basketball Edit

State-champion G/F Jaylon Tyson excited about new SMU offer

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Three-star guard/forward Jaylon Tyson won a state championship with Plano John Paul II this spring. He picked up an offer from SMU on Tuesday.

John Paul II High School out of Plano had a magical run through the TAPPS 6A state playoffs this past season, ultimately defeating Antonian Prep out of San Antonio to earn its first state championship. Versatile guard/forward Jaylon Tyson was named to the all-state tournament team, and he finished the season as an all-state selection, averaging roughly 24 points and six rebounds per contest.

Tyson has a few big offers on his growing list, including Texas Tech, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas A&M. He added an offer from SMU on Tuesday and considered it an offer he had been waiting on.

