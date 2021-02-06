A 14-0 season for Carthage High School ended in dominant fashion back in December. The Bulldogs beat Gilmer High School, 70-14, to win the UIL Class 4A Division II state championship and claim their eighth title in 13 years.

Since playing varsity ball, 2023 wide receiver Montrel Hatten only knows championship experiences. Carthage has won 30 consecutive games and won state last year with a 16-0 record.