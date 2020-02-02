News More News
State-champion 2021 LB Terrence Cooks talks recent SMU offer

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Terrence Cooks helped Shadow Creek win a UIL Class 5A state title in December. The following month, he landed an offer from SMU.

2019 was a great year for Shadow Creek High School, one of the newest schools in the greater Houston area. The school opened its doors in 2016, had its first varsity football season in 2018 and finished 16-0 in 2019 en route to a UIL Class 5A Division I state championship, the program's first state title.

