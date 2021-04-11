TheHillTopics - Stars shine bright at the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas

Valid for any site on the Rivals network

COPPELL, Texas — Talent from states all across the South made their way to the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex to compete in the first 2021 stop of the annual Rivals Camp Series. Prospects from the talent-laden state of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Mississippi were just some of the states represented, with commitments from teams like LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Southern Miss, among others. Here are the positional MVPs and those who punched their ticket to the Five-Star Challenge this summer in Atlanta.

QUARTERBACK: Rickie Collins

Rickie Collins

The 2023 quarterback out of Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn continued his impressive offseason with big-time throws throughout the day on Sunday. Collins has a smooth, seamless delivery and can place the ball anywhere on the field. He’s sharp in the short and intermediate passing game and can attack downfield. Arkansas, Virginia Tech and Purdue are notable early offers with LSU and Notre Dame looming. Collins also punched a ticket to the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge.

*****

RUNNING BACK: Trevor Etienne

Trevor Etienne

Trevor’s older brother, Travis, is preparing to hear his name called at the end of the month in this year’s NFL Draft. Meanwhile, this Rivals100 running back continues to impress with his short-area speed and abilities as a receiver. Etienne was able to separate from linebackers and safeties consistently and has a knack for difficult grabs. LSU, Clemson and Georgia are among the teams pursuing the Louisiana standout. Etienne punched a ticket to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge.

*****

WIDE RECEIVER: Talyn Shettron

Talyn Shettron

The No. 1 player in Oklahoma proved to be the top pass-catcher in attendance, which says a lot given the quality and quantity of talent on hand at Coppell High School on Sunday. Shettron is a long-strider that’s smooth in and out of his breaks and makes a ton of plays downfield and outside the numbers. He’s a big target that should be able to take advantage of a lot of targets when he arrives in Norman. Shettron earned an invite to the Five-Star Challenge.

*****

OFFENSIVE LINE: Will Campbell

Will Campbell

The Rivals100 offensive tackle has captured OL MVP honors each of the past two camp seasons and Campbell didn’t miss a beat this turn. Campbell, an LSU commitment who has added on some muscle this offseason, was stellar. He’s athletic with quick feet and was able to drive defenders off the ball. Campbell anticipated pass-rush moves well and is both agile and strong enough to combat an array of different edge-rushers. Campbell has put himself in rarified air. The LSU commitment is headed to this year’s Five-Star Challenge.

*****

DEFENSIVE LINE: Chris McClellan

Chris McClellan

McClellan took reps both inside and outside, and no matter where the standout from the Sooner State lined up, he was hard to contain. McClellan is very twitchy and agile and makes for an athletic interior pass-rusher. He’s also strong and explosive with active hands, making him a force off the edge as well. Florida, USC, Ohio State and Oklahoma are all in play for McClellan, who punched his ticket to the Five-Star Challenge

*****

LINEBACKER: Nic Caraway

Nic Caraway

Caraway’s recruitment has picked up steam at the calendar flipped to spring and more colleges got wind of the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder. Caraway’s coverage skills were put on display in Sunday’s event, where he covered a ton of ground and used his length to swat away a ton of passes, nabbing a few for picks. He was outstanding in coverage, which is why Purdue, SMU and Memphis have all extended offers his way.

*****

DEFENSIVE BACK: Wallace Foster

Wallace Foster

Foster made the trek from The Boot to Dallas and didn’t miss a beat. Coming off a stellar freshman year for New Orleans powerhouse Warren Easton, Foster shadowed receivers up and downfield all day and was especially good when the ball was in the air. He has superb timing and attacks the ball, which is why he came up with multiple interceptions. Florida State and Mississippi State are early overtures for Foster, who earned an invite to the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge.

*****

GATORADE AWARD: Aiden Inesta-Rodriguez

Aiden Inesta-Rodriguez

Inesta-Rodriguez recorded one of the fastest 40 times during Saturday’s Combine and it showed in coverage on Sunday. The San Antonio (Texas) Brandeis two-way standout put the clamps on in coverage and came up with a handful of interceptions. He shadowed receivers downfield and was in the discussion as the DB MVP as well. Air Force, TCU, UTSA and Texas are among the shows showing interest in the verified speedster.

*****

MORE FIVE-STAR CHALLENGE INVITES

Kelvin Banks - Banks was in the conversation for the OL MVP as well. He has been absolutely brilliant thus far in the offseason. He’s capable of handing elite speed rushers and powerful edge defenders alike. He has tremendous length and is fantastic at anticipating pass-rush moves, then overpowering the opposition. Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Oregon and Oklahoma State are a handful of programs pressing for the Rivals100 tackle. Kam Dewberry - In his first action since offseason labrum surgery, Dewberry played tackle and found a rhythm, which was bad news for the opposition. Dewberry is enormously powerful and technically sound. He also thrives at going toe-to-toe with elite edge-rushers, which again was the case Sunday. Dewberry has the ability to play multiple positions up front and is high on Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Ohio State and Texas. Trevion Williams - Perhaps the biggest surprise of the camp was the emergence of Williams. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder out of Crystal Springs (Miss.) was explosive off the ball with active hands and a blend of size, speed and power getting to the quarterback. Williams put himself in an elite conversation with his performance at Sunday’s Rivals camp. Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State have offered the standout defender. Walker Howard - Howard dealt with some minor accuracy issues to start the afternoon, but once he found his rhythm he was dealing as usual. The five-star LSU commitment has one of the quickest releases in the country with the ability to attack downfield or make sharp, crisp throws into tight windows. He came up with some of the best throws of the afternoon and will do so again in Atlanta for the Five-Star Challenge.

*****

MORE UNDERCLASSMEN CHALLENGE INVITES