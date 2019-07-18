Former Dallas Skyline star Ra'Shaad Samples was named SMU's tenth assistant Tuesday.

Samples was formerly at the University of Texas, where he was an assistant receivers coach. Off the field, he was in charge of recruiting the Dallas area for the Longhorns. It's an area that he has ties to. He played at Skyline and his father, Reginald, is the head coach at local power Duncanville.

With Samples leading the way, Texas secured the commitments of five DFW players, including former SMU pledge Quaydarius Davis, in the 2020 and 2021 classes. That was one more than the Longhorns signed in 2018 and 2019.

Samples played at Oklahoma State and Houston before concussions ended his playing career. He's been coaching at Texas since early 2018.