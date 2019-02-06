Signing day has started and TJ McDaniel was the first recruit to sign on the dotted line and declare himself a Mustang. The Southlake Carroll running back made it official just before 6 a.m. this morning. Last season, McDaniel ran for 2,062 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also held offers from Oregon and Clemson.

Danielson Ike turned some heads when he committed to SMU shortly after 1 p.m. Ike chose the Mustangs over Oklahoma, Michigan, Kansas State and Indiana. The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle held offers from 20 different schools.

A native of Nigeria, Ike did not play an organized football game before 2017. He had three offers before he did so, however, and continued to garner attention through his senior year. SMU quarterback Derek Green was Ike's teammate at Rockhurst and led Ike on his official visit in late January.