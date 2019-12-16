It was a visit that didn't disappoint, according to Gray.

For weeks, Gray has been a target SMU has been working on, and over the weekend, the Mustangs were able to get the 6-1, 180-pound speedster and national top-20 JUCO player on campus for an official visit.

Danny Gray is a player the Mustangs would love to see playing for his home crowd. The former Madison High School standout is now at Blinn College in Brenham, and he currently is a TCU commit. While at Blinn, Gray has established himself as one of the elite JUCO players in the country.

Keeping players from Dallas close to home is a major priority for SMU under Sonny Dykes . That also includes getting players from Dallas to return home in particular cases.

"Great family vibes from the whole staff and team," Gray told The HillTopics. "The staff is genuine, and they have a real vision for the team and the city."

Gray, a sophomore at Blinn, said he remains in contact with the majority of the SMU coaching staff. He said he mostly hears from assistant coach Ra'Shaad Samples -- who played his high school ball in Dallas at Skyline -- as well as cornerbacks coach Kevin Curtis.

While on campus, Gray said he enjoyed the time spent with the coaching staff and with players. He highlighted hanging out with two of SMU's most recognizable faces in quarterback Shane Buechele and wide receiver James Proche.

"Those two are real dudes," Gray said. "They are fun to be around, and they embraced me. It was fun the whole time."

Gray then added, "I can't wait to link up with them again."

Gray wouldn't go into detail on whether that was a message said tongue in cheek or something more cryptic. But he did say he plans on signing a national letter of intent this week. The first day a mid-year JUCO transfer can sign is Wednesday.

Gray has 20 reported offers. Among those are Baylor, Auburn, Texas Tech, Florida State, Missouri and Ole Miss. He has been committed to TCU since June 16.

Gray was a first-team all-Southwest Junior College Football Conference this season after catching 54 passes for 877 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games for Blinn. He led the conference with an average of 97.4 receiving yards per contest.

Gray made up one half of a pick-your-poison duo that also included all-conference first- teamer and Iowa State commit Xavier Hutchinson. Collectively, the duo had 101 receptions for 1,529 yards and 14 touchdowns.

"We were so explosive on offense because of Danny and Xavier, and they really played off each other, so they were a tremendous duo." Blinn head coach Ryan Mahon said via release following the announcement of Blinn's all-conference players.

The success wasn't anything new for Gray, who was a multiple-sport standout at Madison. He was a two-time all-state receiver while there and was named the district MVP as a sophomore. He also was a state champion in the 100-meter dash, as well as the anchor for Madison's state-champion 4x100-meter relay team.

Gray is ranked the No. 3 JUCO wide receiver in the country and the No. 13 JUCO player overall, according to Rivals.com.