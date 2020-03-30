There isn't a lot happening in Spearman, Texas. It's a small, blue-collar town nestled in the Texas Panhandle -- literally closer to Colorado Springs, Colorado, than it is to Dallas and relatively equidistant driving southeast to Dallas as it is driving northwest to Denver.

Spearman loves its high school football, and the town is home of Brenen Thompson, a rising member of the 2022 class whose speed and playmaking ability has caught the attention of several college coaches early. As the team's quarterback, Thompson was a slippery player who frustrated defenders in the pocket -- and someone who was an even bigger problem for defenders in the open field.