Speedy 2021 APB Montaye Dawson discusses new SMU offer
There's a particular knack for making highlights when watching Montaye Dawson with the ball in his hand. The 2021 talent from Mansfield Timberview High School quickly makes college scouts forget about his lack of size, as they focus on his elusiveness, his breakaway speed and -- with the help of a 5-8, 165-pound frame -- his low center of gravity.
As a running back, Dawson is explosive. As a slot receiver, he is dynamic. But as an all-purpose back, Dawson is a super-dangerous player for opposing defenses -- and a wanted weapon for college coaches. He has nearly 15 reported offers, and on Wednesday, Dawson added SMU to his growing list.
