News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-14 14:48:31 -0600') }} football Edit

Speedy 2021 APB Montaye Dawson discusses new SMU offer

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
@DamonSayles
Managing Editor
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

There's a particular knack for making highlights when watching Montaye Dawson with the ball in his hand. The 2021 talent from Mansfield Timberview High School quickly makes college scouts forget about his lack of size, as they focus on his elusiveness, his breakaway speed and -- with the help of a 5-8, 165-pound frame -- his low center of gravity.

As a running back, Dawson is explosive. As a slot receiver, he is dynamic. But as an all-purpose back, Dawson is a super-dangerous player for opposing defenses -- and a wanted weapon for college coaches. He has nearly 15 reported offers, and on Wednesday, Dawson added SMU to his growing list.

New subscribers: FREE PREMIUM ACCESS TRIAL until the end of the regular season!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}