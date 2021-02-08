SMU isn't a stranger to recruiting players from Southlake Carroll High School. Currently, the Mustangs have four Carroll alums on the team, including running back TJ McDaniel.

Back when McDaniel was a senior on the Carroll campus, a young freshman was trying to earn his stripes. Landon Samson showed signs of being a premier player with his speed, route running and ability to turn small plays into big ones.

Samson now is a junior wide receiver, and as his resume continues to build, colleges are starting to notice. He finished the 2020 season with 75 catches for 1,293 yards -- a team high -- and 15 touchdowns and helped Carroll advance to the UIL Class 6A Division I state championship game. Samson also was named the District 4-6A Offensive Player of the Year on a team loaded with stars.