TheHillTopics - South-Central Spotlight: Predictions on top uncommitted 2021 prospects

Smith has a final group of Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida and Miami, but it's boiling down to a trio of teams, including the Tide, the Tigers and the Bulldogs. The nation's top overall prospect has quietly made visits to each of those schools in the past few months and has been open about not feeling the pressure of staying put in Louisiana. Smith has strong relationships with Christian LaCouture (LSU graduate assistant), Tray Scott (Georgia defensive line coach) and both Pete Golding and Freddie Roach (Alabama defensive coaches). Smith is looking for a quick track to the field and has his eyes set on the SEC. Prediction: LSU

*****

The nation's top running back is officially down to Oklahoma and Alabama with a decision expected on Dec. 23. Wheaton's last two known visits have been to Oklahoma -- right before the COVID-19 shutdown in the spring and again for the Sooner Summit before the season. Wheaton has visited Alabama, which is still in need of a running back to add to its 2021 class. The same goes for the Sooners. With Wheaton, there is always some degree of unpredictability, but Oklahoma has been in a good spot for some time. Prediction: Oklahoma

*****

Foster insists that all five of his top schools -- LSU, Texas, Oregon, Texas A&M and Oklahoma -- are realistic contenders. However, it's no secret that the Sooners staff has made the five-star guard a top priority and his family connections to the Aggies paired with their success in 2020 makes it an opportunity difficult to pass up. Foster has been back to both campuses and there's a clear argument to be made for both Texas A&M and Oklahoma. This has the feel of a true toss-up. Prediction: Oklahoma

*****

Adeleye, one of the top uncommitted five-stars in this 2021 class and a one-time Ohio State commitment, has made his way back to Alabama and Texas A&M and will return to The Swamp this weekend before announcing his decision next week.

Adeleye made a string of visits to Florida prior to COVID-19 surfacing, and he has family all over the Sunshine State. Adeleye's close friend and Katy Tompkins teammate, Jalen Milroe, is committed to the Crimson Tide and the interest in Alabama has always been real. Assistant coaches Terry Price and Elijah Robinson offered Adeleye before starting a varsity game, and the Aggies' success under Jimbo Fisher has captured his attention in a big way. Texas A&M's success recruiting the state doesn't hurt either. Prediction: Texas A&M

*****

Turner has kept his recruitment close to the vest and insists that all five of his finalists - Georgia, LSU, Texas, Alabama and Texas A&M - remain in contention. The Rivals100 defensive end visited Alabama before the NCAA dead period, and Nick Saban has been very involved in his courtship. Those closest to Turner believe he'll stay in the Lone Star State, which opens the door for Texas, which recently landed a commitment from his DeSoto teammate Byron Murphy, and Texas A&M, which has used DeSoto alum Von Miller's success to try and reel Turner in. Prediction: Texas A&M

*****

There have been plenty of ebbs and flows in Byrd's recruitment, but the contenders have largely remained the same. He had early interest in LSU and Oklahoma and finally got to visit both schools, unofficially, for the Tiger Turnout and Sooner Summit earlier this year.

However, Byrd - a native of Georgia - has embraced the Dallas feel and SMU assistant Rashaad Samples has connected well with the Rivals250 tackle. SMU has gotten Byrd on campus on a number of occasions and is selling him on being the second four-star in the fold, along with Preston Stone. Don't discount the Sooners altogether, but SMU has momentum entering the Early Signing Period. Prediction: SMU

*****

Hill is expected to announce Alabama, Florida or Florida State during next week's signing period. The Rivals250 speedster wide receiver had a busy winter with visits out to USC, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida and multiple trips to Florida State, which ultimately led Hill to naming the Noles as his top team. Hill found himself flirting with Alabama throughout the offseason, which kept him from finalizing a decision. The Gators' success in 2020 also caught his attention in a big way, but Hill is a fan of Mike Norvell's offense and recruiting coordinator David Johnson has been courting him far too long. Prediction: Florida State

*****