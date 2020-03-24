After two seasons on the Hilltop, SMU forward Feron Hunt has decided to test the NBA waters.

According to a source close to the situation, Hunt is planning to enter his name in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 6-8 forward is expected to be the second Mustang from this season's team to do so, joining point guard Kendric Davis.

ACT TODAY! Get premium The HillTopics content for only $1

Hunt played in all 30 games this season and started 17 for the Mustangs. He averaged 11.0 points and a team-best 6.7 rebounds for an SMU team that went 19-11 on the season.

In two seasons at SMU, Hunt averaged 9.2 points and 6.5 rebounds. He played in 62 games and started 25. He shot 56% from the field and 72% from the free throw line.



Hunt had four double-doubles this season, against New Orleans (Nov. 12), Hartford (Nov. 27), Abilene Christian (Nov. 29) and Vanderbilt (Jan. 4). An athletic forward, Hunt had eight or more rebounds in 10 games, including a season-high 13 against New Orleans.

One of Hunt's resume-building performances came Feb. 12 against Connecticut. Hunt didn't start, but he finished with 23 points and seven rebounds, played 31 minutes and made the final four free throws for the Mustangs in a 79-75 victory.

The NBA early entry eligibility deadline is April 26. Hunt will have until June 15 to withdraw.