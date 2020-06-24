As SMU football enters into a phased-in training approach, along with the rest of the country, many eyes will naturally gravitate towards the running backs room.

A new position coach in Ra'Shaad Samples. A stable of unproven, yet highly touted, backs. And, of course, the departure of one of the most productive running backs in the program's history in Xavier Jones, who now is in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams.

It all makes the position one of the more intriguing storylines heading into summer workouts and, eventually, fall camp.