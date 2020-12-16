SMU tight end Kylen Granson has accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and according to head coach Sonny Dykes, he will then look to test the NFL waters.

In a media meeting Wednesday afternoon, Dykes said Granson will be one of the seniors looking to take the next step and join the current group of Mustangs playing professionally. The 6-3, 235-pound flex tight end, a first-team all-American Athletic Conference player this season, put together two solid seasons at SMU after transferring from Rice.

"He's decided he's going to get a move on," Dykes said. "Kylen's had a fantastic career. I think at the end of the day, he's making the right decision."

Granson caught 35 passes for 536 yards and five touchdowns during the 2020 season. In two seasons with the Mustangs, he tallied 78 receptions, 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns. Granson also was on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List -- a list normally set for the nation's top wide receiver and a list where tight ends are rare.

Granson ranks No. 1 all-time among SMU tight ends in single-season touchdowns, as he had nine in 2019. He also finished his career ranked No. 2 all-time among SMU tight ends in receptions and receiving yards. John Hampton caught 114 passes for 1,485 yards, but he also played three seasons to Granson's two.

The Senior Bowl is scheduled to take place Jan. 21, 2021.





News on other seniors?

When asked about other seniors who are considering testing the pro waters, Dykes wouldn't divulge names, but he did say the topic of discussion is firm with several.

Many are wondering if quarterback Shane Buechele will move on, as will wide receiver Reggie Roberson, linebackers Delano Robinson and Richard McBryde, among others. All Dykes said is that he expects to have the majority of his starting rotation back next season -- a roster that included 10 players listed either as seniors or graduate players.

"I think it's important for me to let those players announce their intentions the way that they want to," Dykes said. "I would expect to have 18 to 19 returning starters off this team coming back. We'll see how it plays out, but that's the way I see it at this stage."