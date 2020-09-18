Sonny Dykes reports no COVID-19 cases in more than 1,300 tests in 4 weeks
SMU head coach Sonny Dykes on Friday tweeted positive news regarding the program's battle against COVID-19.
With COVID-19 an ongoing foe against college football teams, SMU seems to have the recipe for success. The program has been managed well, and head coach Sonny Dykes took to social media Friday morning to praise it.
Dykes reported that there have been zero positive COVID-19 cases with the football program in the last four weeks -- a span where, in total, more than 1,300 tests were taken.
"I appreciate our players and their dedication to each other," Dykes said in a tweet. "I’m proud of our culture."
Because of the unprecedented global nature, There are many college football teams nationwide struggling to compile a 10-game schedule this season. Baylor and Houston early Friday afternoon announced the cancellation of their Saturday game.
SMU, which started out with a 12-game season, currently has 11 games on its schedule. Last week's much-anticipated matchup against TCU was postponed, as TCU dealt with COVID-19 issues.
While each week will be a question of whether or not teams play, Dykes is happy that his program is adhering to the health regulations, and he'll continue to report positive news as they keep players healthy.
"We all know that it’s a marathon not a sprint," Dykes tweeted, "and it’s only the beginning."
SMU will face North Texas at 5 p.m. Saturday in Denton.