With COVID-19 an ongoing foe against college football teams, SMU seems to have the recipe for success. The program has been managed well, and head coach Sonny Dykes took to social media Friday morning to praise it.

Dykes reported that there have been zero positive COVID-19 cases with the football program in the last four weeks -- a span where, in total, more than 1,300 tests were taken.

"I appreciate our players and their dedication to each other," Dykes said in a tweet. "I’m proud of our culture."