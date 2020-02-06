Sonny Dykes provides update on Alabama transfer TE Kedrick James
SMU football coach Sonny Dykes is expecting his former four-star tight end to be a contributor during spring ball.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas -- During Wednesday's signing day luncheon, SMU head football coach Sonny Dykes spoke highly of transfer tight end Kedrick James, the former four-star prospect and national top-10 player at his position.
One sentence he said forced most of the crowd in attendance to do something of a doubletake.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news