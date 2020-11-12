As No. 19 SMU gets ready for Saturday's matchup at Tulsa, head coach Sonny Dykes can't help but notice how talented the Golden Hurricane are on defense, particularly the front seven.

Defensively, Tulsa ranks No. 2 behind Cincinnati in scoring defense and total defense, allowing 21.2 points and 376.2 yards per game -- respectable numbers in a conference where the majority of the teams are consistently scoring 30 and compiling more than 400 yards a contest. It's a Tulsa defense that held No. 14 Oklahoma State to only 16 points this season.

As Dykes checks the film, he easily notices a defender who looks like a defensive end, moves like a safety and appears to be in every play. He addresses him only by number.

"You look at their linebacker play, and 23's probably as good a linebacker as there is in college football," Dykes said. "There's just nobody that's his size with that strength and runs that well, that has that kind of instinct, and is that productive."

No. 23 is Zaven Collins, an All-America candidate who some may call the heart and soul of the Tulsa defense. At 6-4 and 260 pounds, Collins physically looks nothing like a linebacker.

Then you watch him play -- and many would give him the green light to do whatever he wants.

"He stands out on film," Dykes said of Collins. "You see this huge guy making all these plays and playing really hard."

Collins has 27 tackles in four games, which ranks second on a 3-1 Tulsa team behind safety Kendarin Ray. He leads the Golden Hurricane in tackles for loss (8), sacks (3) and interceptions (2). He also is the only player on the roster with a safety this season.

Out of 29 college football games for his career, Collins has started 27. He's been a mainstay for the Golden Hurricane defense, and he'll be a formidable test Saturday against SMU's versatile offense.

Collins most likely will project to be a weak-side linebacker and edge rusher at the NFL level, primarily because, even at 260 pounds, he's quick enough to cover receivers and tight ends. To go along with his two interceptions, he also has two pass breakups this season.

Part of his athleticism stems from his upbringing. Collins was once a gymnast who competed nationally. As a child, he would split his time in gymnastics and baseball.

Once Collins found football, there was a new connection -- and it's worked out well for him.

It's definitely caught the attention of those watching him.

"Sometimes you have these guys who test great at the combine but don't produce in the game," Dykes said. "I'm sure he'll test great at the combine, but he's incredibly productive.

"He's just a very, very, very good football player."

SMU will look to contain Collins and the rest of Tulsa's defense Saturday night at Chapman Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.





No. 19 SMU (7-1, 4-1 AAC) at Tulsa (3-1, 3-0)

6 p.m. Saturday

Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, Oklahoma