Sonny Dykes on SMU playing Memphis: 'That was the talk pretty quickly'
There's no denying from SMU coach Sonny Dykes: Saturday's game against Memphis has been on the minds of the Mustangs.
Like most teams, there's a "one game at a time" mentality with the SMU football team. Going 1-0 for the week is the primary objective.
But even head coach Sonny Dykes admitted that Saturday's matchup with No. 25 Memphis was on the minds of players and staff immediately after -- and during -- last Saturday's 50-7 win over Stephen F. Austin.
