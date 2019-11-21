Head coach Sonny Dykes has SMU 9-1 and on the cusp of its first 10-win season since 1984. In his second full year as the Mustangs head coach, he has the program bowl eligible, in the hunt for an American Athletic Conference West Division championship and, if the cards play the right way, in line for a New Year's Six bowl appearance as the top-ranked Group of 5 team.

For his efforts, Dykes has been named a semifinalist for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award. The award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club, is named after former Pennsylvania head coach George Munger. Dykes is one of 22 head coaches named a semifinalist.