Sonny Dykes named a George Munger award semifinalist
SMU's Sonny Dykes was one of 22 head coaches nationally named a semifinalist for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award.
Head coach Sonny Dykes has SMU 9-1 and on the cusp of its first 10-win season since 1984. In his second full year as the Mustangs head coach, he has the program bowl eligible, in the hunt for an American Athletic Conference West Division championship and, if the cards play the right way, in line for a New Year's Six bowl appearance as the top-ranked Group of 5 team.
For his efforts, Dykes has been named a semifinalist for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award. The award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club, is named after former Pennsylvania head coach George Munger. Dykes is one of 22 head coaches named a semifinalist.
Congratulations to @CoachDykesSMU, named a semifinalist for the 2019 George Munger Coach of the Year Award as presented by the Maxwell Football Club. #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/a7mZyR6ZNp— SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) November 20, 2019
Dykes is 14-9 during his short stint at SMU. He has one of the nation's most explosive offenses this season, an offense that ranks sixth in the country in scoring (45.1 points per game) and sixth in total offense (522.2 yards per game).
Other Munger Award semifinalists include LSU's Ed Orgeron, Ohio State's Ryan Day, Minnesota's PJ Fleck, Baylor's Matt Rhule, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley. Also on the list are AAC coaches Ken Niumataolo (Navy), Luke Fickell (Cincinnati) and Mike Norvell (Memphis).
Three Munger Award finalists will be named Dec. 8. The winner will be announced Dec. 29.