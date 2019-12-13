Sonny Dykes has been named a finalist for the 2019 Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award. The award recognizes the country's top college football coaches for their contributions both on and off the field.

He is one of 10 college football coaches named as a finalist and one of three representing the American Athletic Conference -- the others being Navy's Ken Niumatalolo and Mike Norvell, who coached at Memphis but is now taking over at Florida State.

In his second full season with SMU, Dykes led the Mustangs to a 10-2 record and one of the program's most memorable seasons. SMU is preparing for the Boca Raton Bowl, which will take place Dec. 21 in Boca Raton, Florida.

Dykes as a finalist adds to his growing list of accolades this year. He also is a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, as well as a semifinalist for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award.

Other finalists for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award include LSU's Ed Orgeron, Ohio State's Ryan Day, Clemson's Dabo Swinney, Penn State's James Franklin, Utah's Kyle Whittingham, Baylor's Matt Rhule and Minnesota's PJ Fleck. The winner will be announced Jan. 15 during an awards ceremony in Houston.