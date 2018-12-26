One SMU rookie had a career night on Monday night football

#31 Chris Banjo | S | New Orleans Saints Banjo played 31 snaps, recording two tackles in the Saints' 31-28 win over Pittsburgh. He now has eight tackles on the season.

#68 Kelvin Beachum | T | New York Jets Beachum got the start in the Jets' loss to the Packers. He was graded as the 4th-best offensive player for the Jets by PFF.

#11 Cole Beasley | WR | Dallas Cowboys Beasley had five receptions for 50 yards in the Cowboys win over Tampa Bay, which clinched the division title. Beasley has 59 catches on the season.

#67 Evan Brown | C | New York Giants Brown did not play in the Giants game this weekend.

#79 Mason Gentry | OL | Cleveland Browns Gentry continues to play with the Browns' practice squad, where he signed Dec. 5.

#92 Margus Hunt | DT | Indianapolis Colts Hunt had one tackle in the Colts' win over the Giants.

#53 Justin Lawler| LB | Los Angeles Rams Lawler played but did not record a stat in the Rams' win over the Cardinals.

#61 Josh LeRibeus | G | New Orleans Saints LeRibeus remained on the Saints' injured reserve with an ankle injury.

#42 Zach Line | FB | New Orleans Saints Line played, but did not record a stat in the Saints' win over Pittsburgh.

#6 Thomas Morstead | P | New Orleans Saints Morstead punted three times for an average of 47 yards in the Saints' win over the Steelers.

#14 Trey Quinn | WR | Washington Redskins Quinn remains on the IR with an injured ankle.

#27 Horace Richardson | CB | Kansas City Chiefs The Chiefs signed Richardson to their practice squad on Dec. 5. He has yet to play for his new team.

#17 Aldrick Robinson | WR | Minnesota Vikings Robinson was targeted twice but did not record a catch in the Vikings' win over the Lions.

#10 Emmanuel Sanders | WR | Denver Broncos Sanders remains on the IR with a leg injury.

#14 Courtland Sutton | WR | Denver Broncos Sutton had a career night Monday, finishing with season highs in targets (10) and receptions (six). He caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Case Keenum in the fourth quarter. Sutton is second on the team with 41 receptions.

#49 Zach Wood | LS | New Orleans Saints Wood continued to handle long snapping duties for the Saints.



