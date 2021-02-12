According to sources close to The HillTopics, SMU's American Athletic Conference basketball game Sunday against Wichita State has been postponed.

The news was first reported by Stadium's Jeff Goodman, who said there were COVID-19 issues within the SMU program. The HillTopics confirmed the report.

The Mustangs were expected to start a four-game home stand Sunday after being on the road five times in six games since Jan. 23. Sunday was expected to pit two of the top four teams in the American Athletic Conference fighting for the highest spot in the conference standings.

SMU (11-4, 7-4 in AAC) defeated East Carolina, 71-56, on the road on Monday. Wichita State (12-4, 8-2) beat UCF, 61-60, in a road clash on Wednesday.