{{ timeAgo('2019-12-09 10:49:33 -0600') }} football Edit

SMU unbothered by playing true road-game matchup for a bowl

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Playing in the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium against host-team FAU might bother some -- but the Mustangs are beyond ready for the trip.

WR James Proche (left) and DB Rodney Clemons are two members of the SMU roster who aren't worried about the destination of the team's bowl game.
Let's call the Boca Raton Bowl what it really is: A true road game for the SMU football team.

When the Mustangs found out that they'd be playing FAU in the Boca Raton Bowl, two and two quickly began to add up. The bowl is played at FAU Stadium, which means a pro-FAU crowd on Dec. 21 is expected.

A problem? Not at all if you ask the members of the team. In fact, it's actually considered as an opportunity to solidify what the Mustangs (10-2) already have done. The team became the first since 1984 to earn double-digit victories and, with a win over FAU (10-3), can become only the third team in program history to earn 11 wins.

