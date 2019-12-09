Let's call the Boca Raton Bowl what it really is: A true road game for the SMU football team.

When the Mustangs found out that they'd be playing FAU in the Boca Raton Bowl, two and two quickly began to add up. The bowl is played at FAU Stadium, which means a pro-FAU crowd on Dec. 21 is expected.

A problem? Not at all if you ask the members of the team. In fact, it's actually considered as an opportunity to solidify what the Mustangs (10-2) already have done. The team became the first since 1984 to earn double-digit victories and, with a win over FAU (10-3), can become only the third team in program history to earn 11 wins.