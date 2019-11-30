UNIVERSITY PARK -- It was Senior Day at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, and almost as if expected, multiple big plays were made by SMU seniors in their final home game.

The Mustangs closed their regular season in style, defeating Tulane, 37-20, Saturday evening in front of an announced crowd of 20,761. Among many scenarios, the victory clinched a 10-win season for the Mustangs, the first since 1984 and only the program's sixth ever.

It was a game where three of SMU's seniors -- Xavier Jones, Myron Gailliard and James Proche -- all were able to score their final touchdowns on the Gerald J. Ford Stadium turf. It also was a game where SMU (10-2, 6-2 in AAC) clinched its first season winning every home since 1968. The Mustangs tied Arkansas, 17-17, in a home game in 1982, then played at Texas Stadium, and finished the year 11-0-1.

Tulane, which hasn't beaten SMU since 2012, ended its season at 6-6 overall, 3-5 in AAC play.

Statistically speaking only, some might have thought Tulane breezed to a victory. The Green Wave held the ball for 21 of the first 30 minutes and for 36:09 of the 60-minute game. Tulane outgained the Mustangs by 88 yards, ran 25 more plays and had eight more first downs.

But it was the quick scores on offense and clutch plays on defense that told the story for the Mustangs. Only one of SMU's six scoring drives were at least two minutes long, and defensively, the Mustangs held Tulane to 0-for-4 on fourth-down conversions.

SMU opened the game with a 7-0 lead after Gailliard caught a 30-yard pass from Shane Buechele with 7:57 in the first quarter. The touchdown was Gailliard's first of the 2019 season.

The ensuing Tulane drive, an SMU strip sack and fumble recovery by Delano Robinson resulted in solid field position for the Mustangs offense the next possession. Two plays later, Buechele connected with tight end Kylen Granson, who made a one-handed grab count for an 8-yard touchdown.

SMU made plays on offense, defense and special teams throughout the contest. Defensively. In addition to the turnover on downs, the Mustangs recovered two of Tulane's fumbles.

It was SMU's special teams play that made an impact in the first half. A 32-yard field goal was blocked by Delontae Scott, killing a scoring opportunity for the Green Wave with 5:17 in the first half.

A Jamie Sackville punt was muffed by Tulane and recovered by SMU long snapper Cole Voyles. Four plays later, the Mustangs took a 21-7 lead after Jones found the end zone on a 1-yard run with 2:32 left in the half.

With that score, Jones passed Eric Dickerson for single-season rushing touchdowns. That was No. 20 on the year for Jones. He added No. 21 with 7:28 in the fourth quarter on a 25-yard scamper.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, a fourth-down play, Tulane turned the ball over on downs after Ar'mani Johnson and Trevor Denbow broke up a touchdown-saving pass. From there, SMU marched 93 yards in 13 plays to score a big touchdown and take a 27-17 lead.

Buechele connected with senior James Proche for a 26-yard strike with 10:23 in the final quarter. The drive lasted more than 4 1/2 minutes.

For the game, Jones rushed 18 times for 125 yards and two scores. Proche had seven catches for 71 yards and a score. Defensively, Denbow had 12 tackles, Rodney Clemons had 11 tackles and Pat Nelson had 10 tackles and two sacks.

SMU now awaits when and where they will play their bowl game. The Mustangs last were in a bowl game in 2017, losing to Louisiana Tech in the Frisco Bowl, and they last won a bowl in 2012, defeating Fresno State in the Hawaii Bowl.