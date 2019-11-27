UNIVERSITY PARK -- To chronicle the first two points of Wednesday night's game: A bad Hartford pass resulted in an SMU steal. Kendric Davis conducted the fast break, saw who was trailing him on the break, then threw a lob off the glass to Feron Hunt, who delivered the jam.

It was that kind of night for SMU. Quick. Painless. Effective.

After holding Hartford scoreless for the first seven minutes and change, SMU cruised to a 90-58 victory at Moody Coliseum. The Mustangs improved to 6-0 on the year and continued their chase of the 2015-16 team, which opened the season winning the first 18 games.

The Mustangs scored the first 19 points of the game and simply dominated both ends of the court. Offensively, they shot 55% (18 of 33) from the field in the first half, 51% (34 of 67) for the game. Defensively, the Mustangs held Hartford (4-4) to 37% (20 of 54) shooting, including 30% (8 of 27) in the first half.

Hartford didn't score its first points of the game until the 11:42 mark, when Miroslav Stafl put down a dunk. SMU ended the first half with a last-second 3-pointer by Ethan Chargois, giving the Mustangs a commanding, 45-23, lead.

Chargois left the game early right around the 16-minute mark with what head coach Tim Jankovich called a lower leg injury. Chargois' status is questionable for SMU's next game Friday.

SMU finished the game with two players with double-double performances and two more who flirted with a double-double. Hunt had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyson Jolly had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Davis finished with 16 points and eight assists, while Isiaha Mike added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Traci Carter led Hartford with 16 points. Hunter Marks added 10 points and eight rebounds.

SMU will look to continue its win streak Friday with a home game against Abilene Christian. It will be the second game in a four-game home stand for the Mustangs.

Tipoff for Friday's game is set for 7 p.m.