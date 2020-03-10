News More News
SMU to get Wednesday visit from 2022 WR with SEC offers

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Spring practice No. 2 for SMU takes place today, but one 2022 target with Power 5 offers is set to be on campus Wednesday.

Manvel, Texas, wide receiver Isaiah King will be on the Hilltop Wednesday to take in the campus and overall Hilltop experience. It'll be his second trip to SMU since last summer.

