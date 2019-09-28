SMU to be without key defensive starter for rest of the season
SMU will play the remainder of the season without one of its top tacklers.Multiple reports prior to Saturday's game against USF said linebacker Richard Moore has been declared out for the year afte...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news